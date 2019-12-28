Born 02/17/1998 to proud parents Carmel Cyprian and Donnie McCray Jr., A'Kayla M. Cyprian passed peacefully on 12/21/2019 due to complications of ALS. She was a 2016 graduate of Scotlandville High school and a Seaman in the Navy in which she was Honorably Discharged. Viewing will be from 10:00am-12:00pm followed by a Service from 12:00pm-1:00pm at 9700 Scenic Hwy Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church on 12/30/2019. Funeral arrangements provided by Charles Mackey 1676 Robin Street Baton Rouge, La 70807.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Dec. 28 to Dec. 30, 2019