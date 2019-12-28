A'Kayla M. Cyprian (1998 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "Praying for you and your family Carmel. Earth has no sorrow..."
    - Cynthia Scott-Bazille
Service Information
Carney-Mackey Funeral Home - Baton Rouge
1576 Robin Street
Baton Rouge, LA
70807
(225)-774-0390
Viewing
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church
9700 Scenic Hwy
View Map
Service
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church
9700 Scenic Hwy
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Born 02/17/1998 to proud parents Carmel Cyprian and Donnie McCray Jr., A'Kayla M. Cyprian passed peacefully on 12/21/2019 due to complications of ALS. She was a 2016 graduate of Scotlandville High school and a Seaman in the Navy in which she was Honorably Discharged. Viewing will be from 10:00am-12:00pm followed by a Service from 12:00pm-1:00pm at 9700 Scenic Hwy Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church on 12/30/2019. Funeral arrangements provided by Charles Mackey 1676 Robin Street Baton Rouge, La 70807.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Dec. 28 to Dec. 30, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.