A. A. "Ike" Simoneaux a lifelong resident of Napoleonville, LA passed on March 6, 2019. Visitation will be held on Monday, March 11, 2019 at St. Anne Catholic Church in Napoleonville from 8:30 a.m. until Funeral time. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10:30 a.m. with burial to follow in the Church Cemetery. He is survived by his Children, Richard, Rodney, Chris, Steve and Iris Simoneaux; Grandchildren, John Simoneaux, Lana Alleman, Courtney Stone, Rodney Simoneaux, JR, Christy Simoneaux, Leo Simoneaux, Elmo Simoneaux, Ryan Simoneaux, Louis Simoneaux, Danielle Simoneaux, Cal Oncale, and Ross Riggs; 17 Great-Grandchildren; Brother Roy Simoneaux and Sister Jane Politz. He is preceded in death by his loving Wife for 68 years, Anna Mae Richard Simoneaux; Parents, Leo Simoneaux and Jeanne Marquette' Simoneaux; Daughters-in-Law, Bessie Durocher Simoneaux and Jeanine Simoneaux. He was a loving Husband, Father, Grand-Father, and Great Grand-Father who was an avid Fisherman and Hunter who simply enjoyed the outdoors. His love and adoration for getting to watch his Great-Grandchildren play the sports they loved was astounding to see as it brought a joyful and proud smile to his face. He also honorably served his Country in World War II in the United States Navy serving his time on the USS Enterprise. He was classified as a Seaman First Class, manning a 40mm Aircraft Gun, engaging in nearly 40 battles with the Japanese in the Pacific; ranging from Guadalcanal to Kyushu. The USS Enterprise was awarded the Presidential Unit Citation after returning from World War II. What an honor to have known him, but he is now at peace and a special Angel above and will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

