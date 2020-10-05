A B Harris Jr, 88, of Central Louisiana peacefully passed away on 30 September 2020. Dad was born in Crystal Springs, Mississippi. After earning a Bachelor of Science Degree in Chemistry from Southern Mississippi in 1953, he served in the Army 77th Special Forces. After completing military service, he worked as a chemist for the Allied Chemical/Formosa Plastics plant in Baton Rouge. Following retirement, he developed an extensive expertise in finance. Dad served as a deacon at North Highlands Baptist Church and sang in the choir at Brownfields Baptist Church and First Baptist Church of Baker. He was preceded in death by his parents, Aubry and Mae Spillman Harris. He is survived by his wife, Jeannette Jones Harris, his children, Susan Burgett (Rick), Aubry, Martha Vaught (Kyle), his grandchildren, Rebecca Singletary (Will), Erin Smith (Kyle), Chris and Paul Harris, Nathanael and AnnaMarie Vaught, and his great-grandchildren, Liam and Ella Rose Singletary. The family wishes to express our gratitude to the friends, neighbors, and medical staff who helped Dad and Mom so much over the years. Visitation will be at the First Baptist Church of Baker, on Wednesday, 7 October, from 10:00 to 12:00 with services immediately following. (Medical mask protocol to be observed in consideration for the family.)

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store