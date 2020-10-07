A shift manager at Race Trac in Gonzales and a 2020 Donaldsonville High School graduate was called home on September 30, 2020 at the age of 18. Visiting 5-7 pm, Friday, October 9, 2020 at Demby & Son Funeral Home, Donaldsonville. Visitation continues 9 am, Saturday, October 10 at Shekinah Glory Fellowship Christian Center, St. James until religious services at 11 am conducted by Bishop Ronald D. Harbin, Sr., Pastor. Interment in Buena Vista Baptist Church Cemetery, St. James. Aa'Lexcia leaves to cherish her memories: her mother, Terrika Edwards; her father, Alonzo Bell; her sisters Tyrianna and Chance Edwards; her brother, Dee'Qwendius Edwards; her grandmother, Joann Butler; her grandfathers, Joseph Edwards and Alphonso Massey; godmother, Alecia Bell; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, and many, many friends.

