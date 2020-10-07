1/1
Aa’Lexcia Raynea Edwards
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Aa’Lexcia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
A shift manager at Race Trac in Gonzales and a 2020 Donaldsonville High School graduate was called home on September 30, 2020 at the age of 18. Visiting 5-7 pm, Friday, October 9, 2020 at Demby & Son Funeral Home, Donaldsonville. Visitation continues 9 am, Saturday, October 10 at Shekinah Glory Fellowship Christian Center, St. James until religious services at 11 am conducted by Bishop Ronald D. Harbin, Sr., Pastor. Interment in Buena Vista Baptist Church Cemetery, St. James. Aa'Lexcia leaves to cherish her memories: her mother, Terrika Edwards; her father, Alonzo Bell; her sisters Tyrianna and Chance Edwards; her brother, Dee'Qwendius Edwards; her grandmother, Joann Butler; her grandfathers, Joseph Edwards and Alphonso Massey; godmother, Alecia Bell; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, and many, many friends.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Oct. 7 to Oct. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
7
Service
11:00 AM
Shekinah Glory Fellowship Christian Center,
Send Flowers
OCT
9
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Demby & Son Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
10
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Shekinah Glory Fellowship Christian Center
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Demby & Son Funeral Home
900 Magnolia Street
Donaldsonville, LA 70346
(225) 473-9534
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved