1/1
Aaron "Pic" Cortez
1955 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Aaron's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
A Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life of Aaron "Pic" Cortez will be held at 11 am on Thursday at Ascension of Our Lord Catholic Church Donaldsonville; visitation will begin at 9 am. Interment will follow at the church mausoleum. Pic was born on September 23, 1955 and departed from this life on Monday July 27, 2020 at the age of 64 years. He was a native of Vacherie and a resident of Donaldsonville; and worked as a chemical operator. He was an avid outdoors-man and enjoyed doing carpenter work. He is preceded in death by his parents Lester and Lois Chenier Cortez, brothers Leslie and Neil Cortez. Survivors include his wife of nearly 44 years Claire L. Cortez, his daughter Tiffany C. Gravois, his son-in-law Brad Gravois, grandsons Christopher and William Gravois. Services with Church Funeral Services.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Jul. 28 to Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
30
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Send Flowers
JUL
30
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Ascension of Our Lord Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Church Funeral Services & Crematory
13250 Highway 431
Saint Amant, LA 70774
(225) 644-9683
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved