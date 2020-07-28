A Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life of Aaron "Pic" Cortez will be held at 11 am on Thursday at Ascension of Our Lord Catholic Church Donaldsonville; visitation will begin at 9 am. Interment will follow at the church mausoleum. Pic was born on September 23, 1955 and departed from this life on Monday July 27, 2020 at the age of 64 years. He was a native of Vacherie and a resident of Donaldsonville; and worked as a chemical operator. He was an avid outdoors-man and enjoyed doing carpenter work. He is preceded in death by his parents Lester and Lois Chenier Cortez, brothers Leslie and Neil Cortez. Survivors include his wife of nearly 44 years Claire L. Cortez, his daughter Tiffany C. Gravois, his son-in-law Brad Gravois, grandsons Christopher and William Gravois. Services with Church Funeral Services.

