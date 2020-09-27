1/1
Aaron Francois
Aaron Francois passed away peacefully at home on Monday, September 21, 2020. He was a native of New Orleans, LA, long time resident of Baton Rouge, LA, and retired employee of Exxon Mobile Plastic Plant. Aaron was a loving husband to his wife of 36 years, JoAnn Francois, and father to three children, Donald (Courtney) Perry Sr., LaToya Francois, and Jessica Francois. Leaving to cherish his memories are two brothers Singer (Angela) Woods Sr. and Kenneth Woods, five sisters Sandra Tolliver, Dionne (Jesse) Richardson, Diane Meyers, Desiree Williams, and Erica T. Curry, five grandchildren and a host of nieces nephews other relatives and friends. Officiated by Pastor Hammond.

Published in The Advocate on Sep. 27, 2020.
