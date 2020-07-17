1/1
Aaron Freetime III
1967 - 2020
Aaron Freetime, III passed away July 8, 2020 at Medical City Hospital in Dallas, TX. Aaron was born November 17, 1967. He leaves to mourn his wife Lisa M. Freetime, a daughter Karon F. Washington (Seth), a stepmother Charlotte Freetime, a sister Lisa Freetime, a brother Tyrone Freetime, two brothers-in-law Allen Moore, Jr. and Leward Moore, two grandkids Sariah and Israel Washington, a godmother Linda Rodgers, a Godfather Gerald Joseph, and a host of nieces, nephews, friends and other loving relatives. He was preceded in death by his parents Aaron and Regina Freetime. Aaron lived a loving life with his family, his love of dogs and his love of Mardi Gras Indians, as he was a chief himself of the 9th Ward Apaches. We love and miss him. We pray that our father God and his son Jesus will escort him into Everlasting spiritual life.

Published in The Advocate from Jul. 17 to Jul. 18, 2020.
