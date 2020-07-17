Aaron Freetime, III passed away July 8, 2020 at Medical City Hospital in Dallas, TX. Aaron was born November 17, 1967. He leaves to mourn his wife Lisa M. Freetime, a daughter Karon F. Washington (Seth), a stepmother Charlotte Freetime, a sister Lisa Freetime, a brother Tyrone Freetime, two brothers-in-law Allen Moore, Jr. and Leward Moore, two grandkids Sariah and Israel Washington, a godmother Linda Rodgers, a Godfather Gerald Joseph, and a host of nieces, nephews, friends and other loving relatives. He was preceded in death by his parents Aaron and Regina Freetime. Aaron lived a loving life with his family, his love of dogs and his love of Mardi Gras Indians, as he was a chief himself of the 9th Ward Apaches. We love and miss him. We pray that our father God and his son Jesus will escort him into Everlasting spiritual life.

