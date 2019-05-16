Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Aaron Gray Butler. View Sign Service Information Church Funeral Services & Crematory 13250 Highway 431 Saint Amant , LA 70774 (225)-644-9683 Send Flowers Obituary

Aaron Gray Butler, 35, left his earthly body to join his Dad and Brother on Saturday May 11 at Our Lady of the Lake Hospital. His family would like to thank first responders as well as the doctors and nurses at Our Lady of the Lake Hospital for working so tirelessly to try to save him. Their efforts allowed a grieving family to say their final goodbyes before he left us in this world. Aaron was born Oct. 28, 1983, in Baton Rouge, LA and spent the majority of his life there. He loved the outdoors and grew up enjoying all it had to offer. From hunting and fishing to motorcross racing, if it was outside Aaron was doing it. He spent several years traveling and working in various parts of the U.S. while enjoying the beautiful sceneries in places like Colorado and the Virgin Isles. After moving back home to Baton Rouge he worked as a deckhand on a Tugboat traveling up and down the Mississippi River and enjoyed spending his time on the water. When he wasn't working, he was spending as much time as possible with his children that he loved and adored beyond measure. He is survived by his fiancée, Amy Vest and son Aaron Gray Butler II; daughter, Lucy Butler; mother, Cynthia Messina and fiancé Kevin Darby; two brothers, Andrew Butler and Zachary Butler; sister, Katie Gaines and husband Jared; 4 nieces and a nephew; maternal grandparents, Andrew and Jacqueline Gray; paternal grandmother, Jimmie Carol Butler; as well as numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. He is preceded in death by his father, James Earl Butler; brother, Caleb Drew Butler; and paternal grandfather, Ralph William Butler. Aaron's sister has set up a go fund me to accept donations while the family establishes a trust for the children. All money donated to the go fund me account will be put into a trust for Aaron's children. If you would like to donate please visit Aaron Gray Butler, 35, left his earthly body to join his Dad and Brother on Saturday May 11 at Our Lady of the Lake Hospital. His family would like to thank first responders as well as the doctors and nurses at Our Lady of the Lake Hospital for working so tirelessly to try to save him. Their efforts allowed a grieving family to say their final goodbyes before he left us in this world. Aaron was born Oct. 28, 1983, in Baton Rouge, LA and spent the majority of his life there. He loved the outdoors and grew up enjoying all it had to offer. From hunting and fishing to motorcross racing, if it was outside Aaron was doing it. He spent several years traveling and working in various parts of the U.S. while enjoying the beautiful sceneries in places like Colorado and the Virgin Isles. After moving back home to Baton Rouge he worked as a deckhand on a Tugboat traveling up and down the Mississippi River and enjoyed spending his time on the water. When he wasn't working, he was spending as much time as possible with his children that he loved and adored beyond measure. He is survived by his fiancée, Amy Vest and son Aaron Gray Butler II; daughter, Lucy Butler; mother, Cynthia Messina and fiancé Kevin Darby; two brothers, Andrew Butler and Zachary Butler; sister, Katie Gaines and husband Jared; 4 nieces and a nephew; maternal grandparents, Andrew and Jacqueline Gray; paternal grandmother, Jimmie Carol Butler; as well as numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. He is preceded in death by his father, James Earl Butler; brother, Caleb Drew Butler; and paternal grandfather, Ralph William Butler. Aaron's sister has set up a go fund me to accept donations while the family establishes a trust for the children. All money donated to the go fund me account will be put into a trust for Aaron's children. If you would like to donate please visit gofundme.com and search for Aaron Butler Children Family Trust organized by Katie Gaines. The family will hold a celebration of life at a later date. Published in TheAdvocate.com from May 16 to May 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close