Mr. Aaron Joseph Tassin, age 83, of Denham Springs, Louisiana, entered eternal rest on Friday, June 14, 2019 at Golden Age Nursing Facility in Denham Springs, Louisiana surrounded by his loving family. Funeral services for Mr. Tassin will be held on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the Chapel of Gallagher Funeral Home in Ball, Louisiana. Burial will be in Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Ball, Louisiana, under the direction of Gallagher Funeral Home. Visitation for Mr. Tassin will be on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at Gallagher Funeral Home from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Mr. Tassin was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and friend. He served his country in the United States Air Force, worked as a meteorologist and retired as a computer analysis. He will be missed by those that loved and knew him. He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Annette Tassin of Denham Springs; a daughter, Tracy Rook (Terry) of Greenwell Springs; a son, Brian Tassin of Denham Springs; a sister, Shirley King of Covington; a brother Steven Tassin of Kenner; two grandchildren, Andrew DeJean (Molly) and Sarah Hunt (Cody) and four great-grandchildren, Jolie DeJean, Finn DeJean, Piper Hunt and Ellie Hunt. Family requests in lieu of flowers, please donate to St. Jude Childrens Hospital, Memphis, TN. Friends may post online messages of condolence for the Tassin family by visiting www.gallagherfh.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 17 to June 19, 2019