Aaron M. Morris, Jr., age 69, passed away on Thursday, April 4, 2019. A native of Denham Springs and a resident of Baton Rouge, La. He retired from The State School for the Deaf as a Boiler Technician after 17 years; he also worked 12 years at Exxon Refinery. Viewing from 6-8 pm, Friday, April 12, 2019 at MJR Friendly Service Funeral Home in Denham Springs, La. Visitation from 9 am until religious service at 11 am on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Roberts United Methodist Church, 201 Julia St., Denham Springs, La. Interment at Plainview Cemetery. Aaron leaves to cherish his memory one daughter Janice C. Brown (Bruce), Walker, La and two sons Troy R. Morris Houston, Tx and Aaron M. Morris III. St. Gabriel, La: five brothers James Randy Morris (Linda) Denham Springs, La., Phillip Bertrand Morris Sr. (Janice), Gary Neal Morris Sr. (Sheila), Thurman Ray Morris (Hester) all of Baton Rouge, La. and Ronald Wayne Morris of Washington D.C. and a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and friends. He was preceded in death by his father Aaron M. Morris Sr., mother, Dorothy G. Morris, sister, Carolyn M. Landry, and son, Aaron Bryan Morris[JB1] . Arrangements entrusted to MJR Friendly Service Funeral Home in Denham Springs, La.

