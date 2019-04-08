Aaron "Cheetah" Morris, Jr., passed away on Thursday, April 4, 2019. A native of Denham Springs and a resident of Baton Rouge, La. Aaron retired from The State School for the Deaf as a Boiler Technician after 17 years, he also worked 12 years at Exxon Refinery. Viewing from 6-8 pm, Friday, April 12, 2019 at MJR Friendly Service Funeral Home in Denham Springs, La. Visitation from 9 am until religious service at 11 am on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Roberts United Methodist Church, 201 Julia St., Denham Springs, La. Interment at Plainview Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to MJR Friendly Service Funeral Home in Denham Springs, La.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 8 to Apr. 13, 2019