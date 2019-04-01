Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Abel Leonard Bourgeois Jr, 79, born June 21, 1939 passed away surrounded by loved ones on March 31, 2019 at University Medical Center in Jackson, MS. Abel was a native of Lafourche Parish and a resident of Denham Springs, LA. He was a 1957 graduate of Raceland High School and received his BS in Business Administration from Nicholls State University. As a young man, Abel worked delivering Acadia Dairy products, offshore for Chevron and served his country in the Army Reserve. Later, he had a career in the banking industry working for Raceland Bank & Trust Co. and First Federal Savings & Loan. His interests included flying model airplanes, sailing, flying as a licensed private pilot, and spending time with his family, friends, his dog Shakey and cat Darling. Abel is survived by his wife, Kathleen Cantrelle Dufriend Bourgeois, his children Todd M. Bourgeois and wife Ellen, Vaughn L. Bourgeois, and Abel John Bourgeois and wife Brittany; Kathleen's children Shay Chedotal and husband Larry, Kristine White and husband James, Paul Dufriend and wife Danelle; his grandchildren Stephen Bourgeois, Scott Bourgeois, Paul Bourgeois, Stephanie Bergeron, Alyse Bourgeois, Michael James Bourgeois, Jayden Bourgeois, and Ava Bourgeois; great-grandchild Luke Michael Bourgeois; brother Roger Bourgeois and wife Carolyn of Houma, LA. He was pre-deceased by his mother Leonie "Darling" Babin Bourgeois, and special Aunt and Uncle Malvin and Clara Babin Pitre. Abel will be deeply missed. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Mary Nativity Church, Raceland, LA at 11:00 am on Thursday April 4, 2019. Visitation from 9:00 am until funeral time. Interment in St. George Mausoleum in Baton Rouge, LA. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to a charity your choice. Arrangements by Natchez Trace Funeral Home, Madison, MS. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 1 to Apr. 4, 2019

