Abie "Sweet Pea" Cage

Service Information
Miller and Daughter Mortuary - Zachary
5905 Hwy 19
Zachary, LA
70791
(225)-654-3802
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Miller and Daughter Mortuary - Zachary
5905 Hwy 19
Zachary, LA 70791
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Rose of Sharon B.C.
Alsen Community, LA
Service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Rose of Sharon B.C.
Alsen Community, LA
Obituary
Abie entered into eternal rest at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center on Sunday, September 8, 2019 as a result of a four-wheeler accident. He was a 27 year old native of New Orleans, Louisiana; had been a resident of Inkster, Michigan since Hurricane Katrina; and only one month ago moved to Baton Rouge to be near relatives. Visitation at Miller & Daughter Mortuary, Friday, September 13, 2019 from 4-7 pm; visitation at Rose of Sharon B.C., Alsen Community, Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 9:00 am until service at 11:00 am conducted by Pastor Stanley Plain; interment at Olive Grove B.C. Cemetery, Lindsey. Survivors include his mother, Tamita L.Cage (Robert Z. Davis); father, Abie Oliver, Jr.; siblings, Troy Jacobs, Deven, Bryce and Tessie L. Cage, Brittany Adams, Abrie and Abie Oliver, III; aunts, uncles other relatives and friends.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Sept. 11 to Sept. 14, 2019
