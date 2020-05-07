Abraham "Rod' 'Train" Hawkins
Abraham "Rod" "Train" Hawkins, III entered into eternal rest at his residence in Port Allen, LA on Sunday, May 3, 2020. A 46 year old native of Port Allen, he was employed by Alpha & Omega Trucking Company. Visitation at Israelite B.C. in Brusly, LA on Saturday, May 9, 2020, from 9:00 to 10:45 am. Graveside service at Israelite Cemetery at 11:00 am. Survived by his mother, Joyce Cain Hawkins; daughter, Asha Nicole Hawkins; siblings, Asheal Hawkins, Port Allen, LA; Arum Gillan (Christopher), Fort Worth, TX; and Allarick Hawkins (Katrina), Copperas Cove, TX; uncle, Gilbert Hawkins, Sr. (Debra); two nieces; two nephews; a host of cousins, family, and friends. Preceded in death by his father, Abraham Hawkins, Jr. and his maternal and paternal grandparents. Arrangements entrusted to Miller & Daughter Mortuary.

Published in The Advocate from May 7 to May 8, 2020.
