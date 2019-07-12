Abraham entered into eternal rest on July 9, 2019 at the age of 77. Survived by his wife, Natalie Haynes; daughters, Linda Postell, Rene, Carolyn and Kywanda Haynes; son, Keon abe Haynes; sisters, Gloria Dantzler and Luebertha Handy; brothers, Leedell, Nolden, Henry and Farrow Haynes. Visitation Monday, July 15, 2019 9:00 am until 10:45 am with religious service at 11:00 am, King Solomon Baptist Church, 16445 Pickneyville Rd., Woodville, MS. Reverend Allen Handy officiating. Interment New Irondale Baptist Church Cemetery, St. Francisville, LA. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com
Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 12 to July 15, 2019