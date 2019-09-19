Abraham "Al" Kachler, 89, passed away September 10, 2019. Al was born in Guatemala City, Guatemala on December 5, 1929. He graduated from the University of Oklahoma, served in the United States Army, and moved to New Orleans to work as a Civil Engineer and raise his family. He is survived by his daughters: Lorraine (Randolph) Duke, Denise (Samuel) Agnew, his grandchildren: Perrin Duke (Sarah), Taylor Agnew and Caroline Agnew, many nieces, nephews and many friends that are truly considered family. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Audrey and beloved son, Matthew. Graveside service will be held at Garden of Memories on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please donate to at 2609 River Road, New Orleans, LA 70121.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Sept. 19 to Sept. 21, 2019