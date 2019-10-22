Abraham Metz Kahn passed away October 19, 2019 in Houston, TX. Metz was born March 22, 1925 in Jackson, MS. At the age of 9, he moved to New Orleans, LA where he lived with parents Amalie and Jonas B Kahn, brother J.B., and sister Cecile. His close knit family influenced him greatly and inspired him to become the compassionate caregiver he was. Metz received a Bachelors and Masters of Science degree in Chemical Engineering from Tulane University, where he was a member of the ZBT fraternity. In between degrees, he served in the US Navy during World War II as a radio technician, 2nd class. Metz was preceded in death by his loving wife Myrna Feinberg Kahn. The couple settled in Baton Rouge, LA, shortly after their marriage, where they both were an integral part of the Jewish community. They enjoyed making creative projects together including mosaics, enamels, and jewelry. He loved opera, art, and reading. A patient and gentle soul, as well as a role model for many, Metz volunteered for several philanthropic, civic organizations including, the Rotary Club, delivering meals and flowers to the sick, teaching English to adults working toward GED, and hosted numerous foreign exchange students at LSU. He served as president twice and principal at Temple B'nai Israel in Baton Rouge. He was very much tied to his Alsatian, French origins and Southern heritage. Being the patriarch of the family, he dedicated much time to compiling the family genealogy, archiving and documenting much of Southern Jewish life in the US. He traced the family back to the 17th and 18th centuries in Europe. Metz was a lifelong learner. After retirement, while living for 10 years in Wilton, CT with his eldest daughter and family, his thirst for knowledge led him to study English and History. He ultimately received an Associates Degree in Archaeology from Norwalk Community College. He moved back to Baton Rouge for another 10 years, before moving to Houston, TX 12 years ago, where his youngest daughter and her family reside. A dedicated father, he is survived by his three daughters and their husbands: Amy Kahn and Scott Russell, Kathy (Oriana) Kahn and Mark Hurwit, and Lori Kahn and Jeffrey Actor. He was a loving grandfather to Amanda Actor, Jonas Actor, Nicholas Russell, and Joshua Kahn Russell. He is survived by two sisters-in-law, Joyce Lucthenberg and Marjorie Kahn. He was also a pivotal figure in the lives of his nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held on Friday, October 25, 2019 at Congregation B'nai Israel (3354 Kleinert Avenue) from 10:00 am until the memorial service at 11:00 am. The family wishes to thank the staff at Seven Acres in Houston, TX for their compassionate and supportive care the last three years. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to be sent to Seven Acres Jewish Senior Care Services (sevenacres.org) or Congregation B'nai Israel (BnaiBR.org)
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 22 to Oct. 25, 2019