Aceal Cassie Johnson departed this life on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at her residence in Thibodaux, LA. She was 70 and a native of Plattenville, LA. Visitation on Monday, November 23, 2020 at Williams and Southall Funeral Home, Napoleonville, LA from 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm. Visitation on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at New Morning Star Baptist Church, Labadieville, LA from 9:00 am to religious services at 11:00 am. Burial in Old Fountain Cemetery. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 1204 Cleveland St., Thibodaux, LA, (985) 447-2513. To sign guestbook or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.