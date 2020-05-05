Mr. Acy Jackson, Jr. peacefully transitioned to his eternal home on Friday, May 1, 2020 at The Butterfly Wing of Baton Rouge, LA. He was a native and lifelong resident of the Galvez Community. He is survived by his a host of loving family members, neighbors and friends. A Private Funeral will be held Wednesday at True Light Baptist Church, 3836 North Street, Baton Rouge, LA at 10 a.m., followed by burial in Louisiana National Cemetery, Zachary, Louisiana. Acy Jackson, Jr. was born December 6, 1936 to the late Acy Sr. and Julia Miles Jackson. He was the eldest of eight children. He accepted Christ at the an early age and was baptized. Acy served as a proud member of the United States Navy. After his retirement from the Navy, he met and married Evelyn Corine Ashton on June 20, 1964. In 1993, Deacon Jackson was led to move his membership to the True Light Baptist Church under the leadership of Rev. Dennis R. Hebert, Sr. where he was a member of the Deaconess Ministry. Acy leaves to cherish his memory his wife of 55 years, Evelyn Corine Ashton Jackson, four sons Acy (Dana) Jackson, III of Prairieville, LA, Deanthony Jackson of Louisville, KY, Cedric (Lisa) Jackson of Gonzales, LA and Reginald (Holly) Jackson of Denver, CO, two sisters Dora R. Jackson of Gonzales, LA and Ella Jackson Thornbor of Prairieville, LA., four brothers Freddie (Bertha) Jackson, Sr. of Prairieville, LA, Robert (Gloria) Jackson of St. Gabriel, LA, Charlie Jackson, and Rev. Levan (Jannie) Jackson, Sr. of Gonzales, LA, sisters-in-law Patricia Faye (J.D.) Cox of Garland, TX, Rosalie Washington of Baton Rouge, LA, and brothers-in-law Joseph (Linda) Ashton, Sr. of Baton Rouge, LA and Phillip (Alma) Williams of Prairieville, LA.

