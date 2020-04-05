Ada Richardson Cavalier entered into eternal rest at her residence in Baton Rouge, Louisiana on Saturday, April 4, 2020 at 5:02 am. She was a 92 year old native of St. Francisville, Louisiana. Private services will be held by her family. Survivors include her daughters, Geraldine Cavalier Bradford and Deborah L. Cavalier; granddaughter, Ingrid B. Bradford and nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. She was a member of St. Mary B.C., Rev. Conway Knighton, Pastor. There she served on the Deaconess Ministry. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Cavalier; parents Joseph and Tempia Richardson; and all eleven of her siblings. She can now rejoice with all of them with the Lord! Arrangements entrusted to Miller & Daughter Mortuary.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 5 to Apr. 6, 2020