Adam Stafford, 25, of Denham Springs, LA, passed peacefully with his family and friends surrounding him Saturday, September 19, 2020. Adam had a passion for baseball from an early age. He played for numerous baseball teams, including Central Private High School, as a left-handed pitcher. He loved to hunt and spend as much time as he could with his family and friends. Adam was injured in an automobile accident while in 9th grade that ended his ability to play baseball, but it only strengthened his passion. He watched his brother and friends play baseball as much as he could. He was an avid LSU fan. Through his accident, Adam drew many people to Jesus. He inspired those around him to love life and enjoy those you love. He was a loving son, brother, grandson and friend and he will truly be missed by all who knew him. Throughout Adam's journey he displayed his favorite Bible verse, "I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me." Phil. 4:13. Adam is survived by his parents, Chris and Haylie Dufour; siblings, Jason Rush Azlin (Lauren), Aubry Renee Azlin, Christopher Dane Dufour, and Cody Dane Dufour; nephew, Grayson Adam Azlin; grandparents, Cindy Parker Stafford and Claudia Watson Dufour; aunts and uncles, Toby and Elliot Coates, Barry and Jennifer Stafford, and Craig and Stacy Dufour; as well as numerous cousins that he loved and adored. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Barry Stephen Stafford Sr., D.V.M, Darrell Dane Dufour; great-grandparents, John Elliot Stafford Sr., M.D., Audry Pittman Stafford, Elton Grant Parker, and Anita Givens Parker. Visitation will be held at Christ Community Church, Denham Springs, Tuesday, September 22, from 11 a.m. until service at 1 p.m. Burial will follow at Knight Memorial Gardens Cemetery, Enon, LA at 4 p.m. Pallbearers will be Seth Stevens, Tyler Belleau, Loyd Ussery, Mitchell Garon, Hunter Wallace, Wes Bendily, Brad Campbell, Brad Miller, Dreagen Bethel, and Hunter Fauntleroy. Honorary pallbearers will be the coaches and teammates of Adam through his entire baseball career. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the charity of your choice
