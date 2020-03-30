Adam Joseph Harris, resident of Baton Rouge, age 39, passed away suddenly after a brief illness on March 24, 2020. Adam graduated from Catholic High of Pointe Coupee, and attended University of Louisiana at Lafayette majoring in Music Theory. He was Manager at Ames Pest Control, New Roads, LA. He was musically talented, could play many instruments includingvarious types of guitars, piano, and violin. He was a member of several bands including Collapsar, Moxie, and Red Shield. Adam toured most of the United States with members of his bands. Now, he is playing music with the angels. Survived by his mother, Janet Hannaman Harris; his brother, Ty Harris (wife) Jennifer); nephew, Tyler; niece, Jordan; step-grandmother, Katy Harris, and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. He also leaves behind his beloved dogs, Shadow and Banjo. He was preceded in death by his father, A. R. Harris, Jr; sister, Gina Alise Harris; grandparents, Francis Delma Hannaman, Dorothy "Dookie" Hannaman Meyer, step-grandfather, Hirsch C. Meyer, A. R. "Cotton" Harris, and Sara Alise Harris. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cystic Fibrosis Foundation of Baton Rouge, 10101 Siegen Lane, Suite 2-A, Baton Rouge, LA, 70810 or Villalobos Rescue Center, P O Box 771127, New Orleans, LA, 70177. Special thanks to St. George Fire Department and Baton Rouge Emergency Medical Services.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2020