Adam Paul Morales Sr., 72, a native and resident of Pierre Part, LA, passed away on Tuesday, August 13, 2019. Adam was known as the Driftwood Man and the Last Moss Picker in Pierre Part. He had a unique talent to build things out of driftwood. Adam enjoyed spending time in the woods especially early in the morning because it made him feel closer to God, cracking jokes and helping others. He was a kindhearted person that will never be forgotten in his community. He leaves behind to cherish his memory his five children, Angie Sherman (Ken), Adam Morales Jr. (Marla), Paula Justilian (Mickey), Jacob Morales (Cassie) and Trae Morales; twelve grandchildren; one great grandchild; three sisters, Virgie Haynes (Dale), Lorena Templet (Gary) and Vivian Hebert. He is preceded in death by his parents, Justilien and Rose Templet Morales; seven siblings, Helen Aucoin, Vivius Blanchard, Norman Morales, Antoine Morales, Bernard Morales, Nolan Morales and Justilien Morales Jr. Visitation will be held at Ourso Funeral Home in Pierre Part on Thursday, August 15, 2019 from 5:30pm until 9:00pm and will resume on Friday, August 16, 2019 from 8:00am until Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00am at St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church. Burial to follow in the Sacred Heart Cemetery. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 13 to Aug. 16, 2019

