Adam "Blue Man" Ross departed this life on Sunday, June 28, 2020 at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center, Baton Rouge, LA. He was 88, a native of Paincourtville, LA and resident of Belle Rose, LA. Graveside service on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at Virginia Baptist Church Cemetery. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 Hwy 1, Napoleonville, LA 70390. (985) 369-7231. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Advocate from Jun. 30 to Jul. 2, 2020.