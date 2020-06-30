Adam "Blue Man" Ross
Adam "Blue Man" Ross departed this life on Sunday, June 28, 2020 at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center, Baton Rouge, LA. He was 88, a native of Paincourtville, LA and resident of Belle Rose, LA. Graveside service on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at Virginia Baptist Church Cemetery. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 Hwy 1, Napoleonville, LA 70390. (985) 369-7231. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Advocate from Jun. 30 to Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
2
Graveside service
Virginia Baptist Church Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
5414 Highway 1
Napoleonville, LA 70390
(985) 369-7231
