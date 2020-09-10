Adam T. (Jim) Jordan entered into eternal rest on September 6, 2020 at the age of 56. Survived by his mother, Brenda Jordan Gasket; stepdaughter, Kim McGray; stepson, Christopher Bowman; 1 sister, Patricia (Walter) Cole of Port Allen, LA; brothers, Ronald Jordan of Port Allen and Eric (Morticia) Jordan of Addis; brother-in-law, Randy Gay. Preceded in death by his father, Wilbert Gasket; 1 brother and 1 sister. Visitation Friday, September 11, 2020 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm, Hall Davis and Son of Port Allen, 1160 Louisiana Ave., Port Allen, LA. Visitation continues Saturday, September 12, 2020 10:00 am until religious service at 11:00 am, Hall Davis and Son of Port Allen. Rev. Mary Hall Officiating. Interment Israelite Baptist Church Cemetery, Brusly, LA. Funeral services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.