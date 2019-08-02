Guest Book View Sign Service Information Greenoaks Funeral Home 9595 Florida Blvd Baton Rouge , LA 70815 (225)-925-5331 Visitation 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM Greenwell Springs Baptist Church 10421 Greenwell Springs Rd Greenwell Springs , LA View Map Visitation 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM Greenoaks Funeral Home 9595 Florida Blvd Baton Rouge , LA 70815 View Map Service 2:00 PM Greenoaks Funeral Home 9595 Florida Blvd Baton Rouge , LA 70815 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Addie Sanchez, with family at her side, went to be with the Lord, Thursday August 1, 2019, in Baton Rouge, LA. She was 94 years old, only 4 days shy of her 95th birthday. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother. She retired from the Registrar of Voters office. She loved life and was admired and loved by all who knew her and will be missed. She was preceded in death by the love of her life for 68 years, her husband BJ Sanchez Jr., her parents Ernest L. Sr. and Ellen Musson, two sisters Lela Temple and Louise Downs, and one brother Ernest L. Musson Jr. She is survived by a sister Susan Bertholot, three daughters, Jeanette Launey and husband Rodger, Cheryl Krieg and husband Steve, and Debbie Sanchez, 6 grandchildren, Donna Bossier, Karen Ma and husband Vince, Jenny Teed, Jason Teed and wife Kristen, Chris LeBlanc and Brian Crochet. 9 great-grandchildren and 9 great-great-grandchildren. Thanks to all the wonderful neighbors and friends that looked in on her after her husband passed. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The for Pancreatic Cancer Research. Visitation will be at Greenwell Springs Baptist Church, 10421 Greenwell Springs Rd, Greenwell Springs, LA 70739, on Saturday, August 3rd from 4-8pm. Visitation will continue on Sunday, August 4th from 12-2pm at Greenoaks Funeral Home, 9595 Florida Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA 70815 with services at 2pm. Addie Sanchez, with family at her side, went to be with the Lord, Thursday August 1, 2019, in Baton Rouge, LA. She was 94 years old, only 4 days shy of her 95th birthday. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother. She retired from the Registrar of Voters office. She loved life and was admired and loved by all who knew her and will be missed. She was preceded in death by the love of her life for 68 years, her husband BJ Sanchez Jr., her parents Ernest L. Sr. and Ellen Musson, two sisters Lela Temple and Louise Downs, and one brother Ernest L. Musson Jr. She is survived by a sister Susan Bertholot, three daughters, Jeanette Launey and husband Rodger, Cheryl Krieg and husband Steve, and Debbie Sanchez, 6 grandchildren, Donna Bossier, Karen Ma and husband Vince, Jenny Teed, Jason Teed and wife Kristen, Chris LeBlanc and Brian Crochet. 9 great-grandchildren and 9 great-great-grandchildren. Thanks to all the wonderful neighbors and friends that looked in on her after her husband passed. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The for Pancreatic Cancer Research. Visitation will be at Greenwell Springs Baptist Church, 10421 Greenwell Springs Rd, Greenwell Springs, LA 70739, on Saturday, August 3rd from 4-8pm. Visitation will continue on Sunday, August 4th from 12-2pm at Greenoaks Funeral Home, 9595 Florida Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA 70815 with services at 2pm. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 2 to Aug. 4, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Funeral Home Details Website Map/Directions Greenoaks Funeral Home Baton Rouge , LA (225) 925-5331 Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.