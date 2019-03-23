Born October 30th, 2018 Addison Nelle Robertson, of Geismar, LA passed away on March 19th, 2019, held in the loving arms of her parents, following complications from a surgical heart repair in New Orleans, LA. While only four and a half months old at her time of passing, Addison was well loved and cherished by her extended families on both East and West Coasts, nursing and hospital staffs throughout the Greater Baton Rouge and New Orleans Areas, her surrogate Coast Guard family; and most of all, by her loving parents and older brother. Diagnosed at birth as having both Down Syndrome and a congenital heart defect, she faced every challenge with unyielding strength, determination, and an infectious joy to the very end of her short life. Addison is survived by her mother Jennifer, her father John, and her brother John "Mac" of Geismar, LA. She is also survived by her maternal grandparents Margaret (Grandma) and Robin (Papa) of Lynden and Bellingham, WA, respectively; as well as her paternal grandparents Mary Ellen (Mee-Maw) and Jack (Gran-Da) of New Fairfield, CT. Additionally, she is survived by her paternal great-grandmother, Catherine Brown (Great Nana), of Peekskill, NY. Visiting hours will be held at Resthaven Gardens of Memory and Funeral Home in Baton Rouge, LA on March 29th, 2019 from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm, and will be followed by a memorial service at the same location commencing at 2:00 pm. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook and/or leave a personal message for the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 23 to Mar. 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary