Service Information Niland's Funeral Services, Inc. 3508 Louisiana Hwy. 78 Livonia , LA 70755 (225)-637-2370 Visitation 8:30 AM - 11:00 AM St. Ann's Catholic Church Morganza , LA Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM St. Ann's Catholic Church Morganza , LA

A native of Batchelor and resident of Morganza, Adele Giglio Robillard passed away on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at Lakeview Manor Nursing Home in New Roads, La. She was 94, a graduate of LSU, graduate of Sacred Heart Grand Coteau and retired from the Louisiana Office of Social Services. She was a member of Retired State Employees Association, AARP, Pointe Coupee Good Neighbors, Catholic Daughters of America (Court Isabella #809), St. Ann's Altar Society, Pointe Coupee Food Pantry, Morganza Restoration, Pointe Coupee Historical Society, Pointe Coupee Cancer Society, American Heart Association, Hope Ministry, Morganza Team City, Morganza Tree Board and Morganza Revitalization. She is survived by her sons, Rodney Robillard Jr. and wife JoAnn, Brett Robillard and wife Lisa; sisters, Rose Bryan and Shirley Soprano; brother, Joe Giglio Sr.; grandchildren, Philip Robillard, Hillary Olinde Meche, Deann Morgan, Olivia Robillard; great grandchildren, Juliana Robillard, Phoebe Robillard, Tristan Morgan, Elise Meche and Preston Morgan. She is preceded in death by her husband, Rodney Robillard Sr.; parents, Philip and Nancy Giglio; brother, Dominic (Dee) Giglio. A visitation will be held at St. Ann's Catholic Church in Morganza on Monday, March 2, 2020 from 8:30 am until Mass of Christian Burial at 11 am. Entombment will follow in the church mausoleum. Pallbearers will be Joe Giglio Jr., Herbert Billings III., Paul Billings, Chad Soprano, Gino Soprano, Philip Robillard, Trey Morgan and Jake Meche. Honorary pallbearers will be James Cole, James Ray Wilkerson, Philip Mark Giglio and Steve Giglio, Mark Newton and Brent Labatut. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 27 to Mar. 2, 2020

