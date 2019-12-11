Mrs. Adele Herring Goldsby, a resident of Jackson, Louisiana, passed away Sunday, December 8, 2019 at the age of 79. She was born on July 20, 1940 in St. Francisville, LA. After 25 plus years, she retired as a Legal Court Reporter for Baton Rouge Family Court, she was a member of the Jackson Ladies Club and Tunica United Methodist Church where she played the piano for five years. She is survived by her spouse of 19 years, Daniel Hardy "D. H." Goldsby; daughter, Dana DiLeo; sons, Patrick (Kristi) and Stephen Herring (DeAnna Biache), step-son Daniel Goldsby (Mary Ann); brother, Sid Smith; grandchildren, Chris Garafola (Rachel), Christina Garafola, Lucas DiLeo III, Annaleigh DiLeo, Hope Falcon (Jordan), and Lundyn Herring and step grandson, Hardy Goldsby and; great grandchildren, Grace Garafola, Nathaniel Garafola, Bonnie Falcon, Frankie Falcon, Benjamin DiLeo, and Cameron DiLeo and Jonah Taft. Preceded in death are parents, Norris and Mary Bourgoyne and Stephen Cole and Collis Herring. Visitation will be held at Broadmoor United Methodist Church, 10230 Mollylea Dr. Baton Rouge, on Friday, December 13 from 11:00am to service time of 1:00pm. Interment will immediately follow at Greenoaks Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be Patrick Herring, Stephen Herring, Chris Garafola, Lucas DiLeo, Brad Etheridge, David Smith, Joseph Moran and Daniel Goldsby. Rev. Mike Clark of Tunica Methodist Church will officiate with Rev. Chris Curry to assist.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Dec. 11 to Dec. 13, 2019