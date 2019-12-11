Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mrs. Adele Herring Goldsby. View Sign Service Information Greenoaks Funeral Home 9595 Florida Blvd Baton Rouge , LA 70815 (225)-925-5331 Visitation 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM Broadmoor United Methodist Church 10230 Mollylea Dr. Baton Rouge , LA View Map Service 1:00 PM Broadmoor United Methodist Church 10230 Mollylea Dr. Baton Rouge , LA View Map Interment Following Services Greenoaks Memorial Park Send Flowers Obituary

Mrs. Adele Herring Goldsby, a resident of Jackson, Louisiana, passed away Sunday, December 8, 2019 at the age of 79. She was born on July 20, 1940 in St. Francisville, LA. After 25 plus years, she retired as a Legal Court Reporter for Baton Rouge Family Court, she was a member of the Jackson Ladies Club and Tunica United Methodist Church where she played the piano for five years. She is survived by her spouse of 19 years, Daniel Hardy "D. H." Goldsby; daughter, Dana DiLeo; sons, Patrick (Kristi) and Stephen Herring (DeAnna Biache), step-son Daniel Goldsby (Mary Ann); brother, Sid Smith; grandchildren, Chris Garafola (Rachel), Christina Garafola, Lucas DiLeo III, Annaleigh DiLeo, Hope Falcon (Jordan), and Lundyn Herring and step grandson, Hardy Goldsby and; great grandchildren, Grace Garafola, Nathaniel Garafola, Bonnie Falcon, Frankie Falcon, Benjamin DiLeo, and Cameron DiLeo and Jonah Taft. Preceded in death are parents, Norris and Mary Bourgoyne and Stephen Cole and Collis Herring. Visitation will be held at Broadmoor United Methodist Church, 10230 Mollylea Dr. Baton Rouge, on Friday, December 13 from 11:00am to service time of 1:00pm. Interment will immediately follow at Greenoaks Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be Patrick Herring, Stephen Herring, Chris Garafola, Lucas DiLeo, Brad Etheridge, David Smith, Joseph Moran and Daniel Goldsby. Rev. Mike Clark of Tunica Methodist Church will officiate with Rev. Chris Curry to assist. Mrs. Adele Herring Goldsby, a resident of Jackson, Louisiana, passed away Sunday, December 8, 2019 at the age of 79. She was born on July 20, 1940 in St. Francisville, LA. After 25 plus years, she retired as a Legal Court Reporter for Baton Rouge Family Court, she was a member of the Jackson Ladies Club and Tunica United Methodist Church where she played the piano for five years. She is survived by her spouse of 19 years, Daniel Hardy "D. H." Goldsby; daughter, Dana DiLeo; sons, Patrick (Kristi) and Stephen Herring (DeAnna Biache), step-son Daniel Goldsby (Mary Ann); brother, Sid Smith; grandchildren, Chris Garafola (Rachel), Christina Garafola, Lucas DiLeo III, Annaleigh DiLeo, Hope Falcon (Jordan), and Lundyn Herring and step grandson, Hardy Goldsby and; great grandchildren, Grace Garafola, Nathaniel Garafola, Bonnie Falcon, Frankie Falcon, Benjamin DiLeo, and Cameron DiLeo and Jonah Taft. Preceded in death are parents, Norris and Mary Bourgoyne and Stephen Cole and Collis Herring. Visitation will be held at Broadmoor United Methodist Church, 10230 Mollylea Dr. Baton Rouge, on Friday, December 13 from 11:00am to service time of 1:00pm. Interment will immediately follow at Greenoaks Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be Patrick Herring, Stephen Herring, Chris Garafola, Lucas DiLeo, Brad Etheridge, David Smith, Joseph Moran and Daniel Goldsby. Rev. Mike Clark of Tunica Methodist Church will officiate with Rev. Chris Curry to assist. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Dec. 11 to Dec. 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close