Adela "Della" Oubre Chenier passed away on Thursday, March 19, 2020, at the age of 96. Della is survived by her daughter, Virginia Case; grandchildren, Holly Waters, Dana Dayries (David), and Brad Waters (Charmin); great-children, Jennifer Waters, Nicolette Quave (Ron), Zane Waters (Kadyn) and Evan Dayries; brothers, Louis Oubre (Deanna), John Oubre, Jr. (Patsy) and Donald Oubre; and sister, Joyce Drew. Della is preceded in death by her husband, Clifton Chenier; parents, John and Lelia Oubre; and siblings, Mabel Folse, Marie Chenier, Grace Oubre and Mary Boudreaux. There will be a private visitation and service at Greenoaks Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Della's name to The Hospice of Baton Rouge. The family would like to extend a special thanks to the LeBlanc family, Ms. Cassandra, Ms. Betsy, Dr. Lara Falcon and Dr. Michael McCarthy.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2020