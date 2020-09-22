1/1
Adelie Stephens
1926 - 2020
Adelie Stephens was born to Christoval Fontenot and Odette Tate on July 18, 1926 in Ville Platte, Louisiana. As a child, she grew up in Ville Platte and had many pleasant memories of her childhood. Upon reaching adulthood, she married Howard John Stephens and they moved to Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Her work life in Baton Rouge was spent at Jewel Fabric in retail where she was recognized as being a devoted and loyal employee. She worked for Jewel Fabrics for twenty-five years until the business closed. Not one to be idle, she became an employee of Dillard's Department Store. Always engaging and seeking to improve the process of the store, she was often recognized and complimented for her hard work, drive and attention to detail. She worked for Dillard's for 27 years until her retirement at age eighty. As a woman of many talents, she loved handi-crafts such as decoupage, ceramic dolls, and tole painting. Tole painting is the folk art of decorative on tine and wooden utensils, objects and furniture. Her handi craft also included knitting blankets for children and grandchildren. In addition, she was an excellent seamstress and cook. She enjoyed baking treats for everyone, especially during the holidays. After retirement, she became an avid reader and used her Kindle each night as she engaged in her vigorous appetite for reading. Adelie was a kind, soft-spoken women leaving a lasting impression on everyone she met. Adelie Stephens passed away at the age of 94, Thursday, August 20, 2020, at her home in Richmond. She is survived by daughters, Barbara Cody and Sharon Jeffers; son, Brady Stephens; grandchildren, Laurel Jeffers and fiancé Vincent Arelleo, Michael Jeffers and wife Kelly , Tania Stephens and Matthew Cody. Great grandchildren, Emma, Annelise, Micah, Daisy, and Alexandra. She is preceded in death by her husband, Howard John Stephens; grandson, Joshua Cody; son in law, Mark Jeffers, brothers, Santon Fontenot, Wilford Fontenot; and sisters, Oreana , Estelle, and Elisa Mae. A private family service will be held at Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Sep. 22 to Sep. 23, 2020.
