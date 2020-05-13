Adelin Ernest 'Rod' Rodrigue passed away on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at his home in Brusly, at the age of 81. He was a native of Chackbay, LA and longtime resident of Port Allen. Rod was a retired heavy equipment salesman. A private graveside service will be held at Grace Memorial Park in Plaquemine. Rod is survived by his three children, Frank Mistretta (Anne), Daryl Mistretta (Angie), and Melinda LaBauve (Darius); siblings, Chester Rodrigue and Priscilla Lassere; nine grandchildren, Kira Elrod (Seth), Tiffani DiBenedetto (Blake), Darya Arruda (David), Carissa Garsaud (Kevin), Kaylin Couvillon (Garrett), Breanne LaBauve (Kameron), Chase Mistretta, Landon LaBauve, Rhett LaBauve; eleven great-grandchildren, McKayla, Margaret, Blane, Sophia, Jayda, Connor, Quinn, Cael, Evelyn, Corynn and Piper; sisters-in-law, Frances Jones, Josie Morrow Burch (Jerry), Jo Ann Morrow and brother-in-law Morris "Bill" Morrow (Alta) . Rod was preceded in death by his wife of 39 years, Sarah Morrow Rodrigue; parents Lorina and Ernest Rodrigue; brother, Melton Rodrigue; brothers-in-law, Willie Jones and Sam Morrow. Rod loved to play cards and watch all LSU sports but took most pride in watching his grandsons play baseball. The family would like to thank Comfort Care Hospice for their love and compassion in caring for both of their parents. Please share memories at www.wilbertservices.com.
Published in The Advocate from May 13 to May 14, 2020.