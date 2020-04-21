A resident of New Roads, Louisiana, Adeline Derozan Williams entered eternal rest on Saturday, April 18, 2020 at the age of 84. Adeline was born August 9, 1934 to Gilbert Derozan and Lillian McGowen Derozan. Adeline was a loving caring wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She is survived by her husband, Albert Williams; daughter Earnestine (Aquila) Taylor; daughter in law Barbara Hawkins; five grandchildren Chanda (Michael) Smith, Deborah Taylor, Ray Hawkins, Dewana Hawkins, and Deana Hawkins; sister Elizabeth Clay; sister in laws Dorothy Ephron and Mary Howard. She is preceded in death by her parents, Gilbert and Lillian McGowen Derozan, two sons Ray Charles Hawkins and William Hawkins; two sisters and six brothers. Viewing will be held Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at Verrett's Pointe Coupee Funeral Home. A private family gravesite burial will be held Wednesday, April 22, 2020.

Published in The Advocate from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020.