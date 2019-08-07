|
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Elizabeth Catholic Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Elizabeth Catholic Church
Adeline G. Simoneaux, 94, was called to her eternal home on August 4, 2019 by her Lord and Savior, surrounded by her family. Upon the Joyous homecoming, there to greet her were her loving husband, Joseph "Pete" Simoneaux, Sr. and her dearly missed children, Judy "Chickie" Alleman, Joseph "Petey" Simoneaux, Jr. and her son-in-law, Lynn Johnson. She was a native of Brusly St. Martin and a resident of Paincourtville. She will always be remembered for her passion and devotion of love for her family and church community. She was honored as a 40 year member of the Third Lay Carmelites, Paincourtville Chapter. Faithful to her church she served as a prayer warrior, adoration attendant, volunteer, and shared prayers and rosary with all, especially those in need and the sick. For 14 years she enjoyed greeting customers at the Paincourtville Pharmacy as a cashier. Her smile and soft talk was an inspiration to all. She leaves behind to cherish her memories, her daughters, Elaine Johnson, and Susan Grier and son-in-law, E. J. Alleman. Known as Maw Maw "Dean" she adored her grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren. She shared the word and love of the lord with her grandchildren, Monique Settoon, Shane Alleman (Shelia), Danielle Alleman, Dawn Scott, Darrin Johnson (Leah), Shana Tarver (Joel), Jodi Jacobs (David), and Jessica Grier; great grandchildren, Gabrielle, Taylor (Audra), Kinlee, Autumn, Kelli, Jamie, Derrick, Laura, Natalie, Taytum, Bayle, Ty, Isaiah, Kyler, Trinity, and Wren; great great grandchildren, Jaxen, Tucker, and Lux. She is prededed in death by her parents, Armand and Delia Cavalier Giroir; siblings, Hazel St. Germain, Clifton Giroir, Bill Giroir, and Mabel Landry. Pall bearers will be Shane Alleman, Darrin Johnson, Joel Tarver, David Jacobs, Derrick Johnson, and Jamie Ferrier. Visitiation will be on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church in Paincourtville, from 9:00 am until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Online condolences can be given at www.landrysfuneralhome.com. Landry's Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 7 to Aug. 10, 2019
