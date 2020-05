Or Copy this URL to Share

Adeline Gustain, a resident of Donaldsonville passed away on May 24. 2020 at age 86.Visiting 10 AM on Sat., May 30 at Demby & Son Funeral Home, Donaldsonville until services at 11 AM. Interment in First Israel Baptist Church Cemetery, Belle Rose. Guestbook at www.dembyandson.com.

