Service Information

Rabenhorst Funeral Homes Downtown
825 Government Street
Baton Rouge , LA 70802
(225)-372-7687

Visitation
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. George Catholic Church
7808 St. George Dr
Baton Rouge , LA

Rosary
10:00 AM
St. George Catholic Church
7808 St. George Dr
Baton Rouge , LA

Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. George Catholic Church
7808 St. George Dr
Baton Rouge , LA

Obituary

Adeline Landry Smith, beloved mother, sister, grandmother, and great grandmother was called to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on January 8, 2020. She was surrounded by her loving family and friends and passed just after they recited the rosary. She entered this world on July 12, 1927, born to Richard and Lenora Landry, in LaBarre, Louisiana. Adeline had a generous, pure heart and she was a blessing to all who knew her. She was loved by both family and close friends and will always remain in our hearts. Adeline was devoted to her Catholic faith, especially the Holy Rosary. She had an unselfish and loving spirit. Upon the death of her mother she cared for her father until his death. Adeline was never happier than when she was with family and friends. She loved playing pokeno and traveling. Adeline is preceded in death her parents, Richard and Lenora Landry, and sisters, Mildred Doughty and Corrine Le Blanc. She is survived by her daughter, Jan Smith; her sons, Ray Smith (Carolyn), and Walter L. Smith, III, (Carol); four grandsons, Brad Smith ( Haylie), Chad Smith (Gerri), Matt Smith ( Leah), and Ryne Smith (Mae); great-grandchildren, Loclon Smith, Collin Ruth Smith, Ally Smith, Henry Smith, Caroline Smith, Elenora Smith, Annie Jane Smith and Adeline Smith; brothers, Richard Landry, Thomas Landry; and sister, Sr. Frances Landry, CSJ. The family would like to thank Adeline's caregivers at the Butterfly Wing for loving attention to our family. The visitation will be on Monday, January 13, 2020 at St. George Catholic Church (7808 St. George Dr., Baton Rouge, LA 70809) from 9:00 am until the funeral mass at 11:00 am celebrated by Rev. Paul Yi, with recitation of the Rosary at 10:00 AM. Interment will follow at St. George Catholic Church Cemetery.

Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 10 to Jan. 13, 2020

