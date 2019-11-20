Adell Marie Robertson entered into eternal rest on November 11, 2019 at the age of 79. She was a Computer Program Operational Manager at Louisiana National Bank and a Musician. Survived by her daughters, Kathy Hayes, Alice Robertson-Dixon (Andre) and Vonda Robertson; sons, Bruce Robertson and Kelvin Robertson; sister, Audrey Bell of Tacoma, WA; grandchildren, Jaworski Polk (Candace), Adele Dixon, Karon Scott, Andre' Dixon, Jr., LeKeesha Jordan (Eric) and Kevin Dixon. Preceded in death by her parents, Lawrence "Bish" and Lucy Knighten-Robertson. Visitation Saturday, November 23, 2019 8:00 am until religious service at 10:00 am, Interdenominational Faith Assembly, 5045 Greenwell St., Baton Rouge, LA. Pastor Guevara Johnson officiating. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Nov. 20 to Nov. 23, 2019