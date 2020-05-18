Adlean Elizabeth Fields Butler ("Lut", "Angel") departed this life on May 10, 2020 at the age of 86. She was a faithful member of Greater Bethany Baptist Church for 78 years. She offered her time, talents, and treasures to Greater Bethany for many years. Often with her loving daughter, "Weatie", she sewed, decorated, helped organize events, and especially, cooked for various occasions at Greater Bethany. She was truly a faithful servant. Adlean leaves to treasure her memory: children, Lee Butler III (Letha), Larry D. Butler (Mary Ann), Gerald A. Butler (Victoria), Anthony J. Butler Sr. (Debbie Ann), Edward A. Butler Sr., Dwight A. Butler Sr., Myra R. Richardson (Amos), and Malcom B. Butler (Vikki). She also leaves to cherish her memory one brother, David Fields Jr., one brother in law, Burnell Poole, two sisters in law, and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, cousins, nieces, nephews and special friends. Viewing will be held a A. Wesley's Funeral Home, 10810 Ventress Drive, Maringouin, LA, on Tuesday May 19, 2020 from 2 to 6 pm. A private family service will be held at Greater Bethany Baptist Church on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at 11:00 am. A celebration of the life of Adlean F. Butler will be held for family and friends later in the year when circumstances permit. Professional services entrusted to A. Wesley's Funeral Home of Maringouin.

