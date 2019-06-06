Adlean W. Wently, a native of Baton Rouge, passed away on Sun. June 2, 2019 at her residence at the age of 78. She was a Registered Nurse at Our Lady of the Lake Hospital for over 30 years until she retired. Visitation will be held on Sat. June 8, 2019 from 8 AM until Religious services for 10 AM at Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, 185 Eddie Robinson Sr. Dr, Baton Rouge. Interment in Winnfield Memorial Park. She leaves to cherish her memories five children, Beverly Wells, Louis Lathan, Michael Lathan, Patricia Alexander and Gregory Lathan; seventeen grandchildren; sixteen great-grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; one brother, John P. Davis and a host of other family relatives and friends. Online condolences may be made at www.ahamiltonplatinumfs.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 6 to June 8, 2019