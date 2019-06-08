After almost a yearlong battle with pancreatic cancer, Adna Crear Anderson III, "Chuck" or "Papa", 74, passed away on June 7th, 2019. Born April 25, 1945 in Meridian, Mississippi and raised in Jackson, Alabama, he graduated Jackson High School in 1963 and earned his BS from the University of Alabama in 1967. There, he served in and eventually commanded the Army ROTC Crimson Guard. Chuck served in the Vietnam War as a ILT in the 110th Transportation Co. in the Saigon Aviation Depot. His dedication and hard work earned him numerous medals and awards, most notably the Bronze Star. Chuck returned to the US and worked as an Industrial Sales Rep. for Shell Oil Company and later joined Sample Brothers Inc. in Baton Rouge. Chuck retired at the age of 62 in 2007. He was known for his love of Alabama football and passion for serving others. Known only as Coach by many youth in Baton Rouge, he enjoyed over 10 years with the Baton Rouge Soccer Association and won the state championship with the Baton Rouge Bees. He was a life member of VVA and VFW, and he served on the Honor/Color Guard for both. He was a faithful member of the Broadmoor United Methodist Church and eventually served as an usher for over 10 years. He is preceded in death by parents Adna Crear Anderson Jr. and Dorothy Merita Brown. He is survived by his beloved wife and high school sweetheart, Martha Singleton Anderson, sister Rebecca and husband Duke Coate, two sons Nolan and wife Melanie and Brett and wife Rhonda, daughter Ashley and husband Rich Perilloux, grandchildren Ben, Jackson, Madeline, Hannah and Heidi Anderson, Elle and Ryan Perilloux. He also leaves behind sisters-in law who loved him just like a brother, Myra and husband Gay Dewitt, who is in charge of the military funeral, and Nina and deceased husband James Bowerman, nieces and nephews and their spouses including Gaynor Dewitt Drablos (Dave) and four children, Gilmore Dewitt (Vicki) and three children, Matt Coate (Katie) and child, and Carrie Coate. A memorial service will be held Tuesday at Broadmoor UMC, visitation 9:00-11, service at 11:00. Graveside service Wednesday 11:00 Trinity Memorial Garden, Jackson, Alabama. Special thanks to the Amedisys Hospice nurses and staff, Drs. Glen Schwartzberg, Thomas Cook, and nurses on 4th floor at the General Hospital. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to Broadmoor UMC 10230 Mollylea Dr. Baton Rouge, LA 70815 or Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation Baton Rouge Branch 9457 Brookline Ave Baton Rouge, LA 70809.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 8 to June 12, 2019