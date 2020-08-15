Mr. Adolphus "Butch" Stowers, 72, entered eternal rest on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at Our Lady of the Lake Hospital in Baton Rouge, LA. Public visitation walk-through services will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at on Monday, August 17, 2020 at Journey Church, 17407 Greenwell Springs Rd., Greenwell Springs, LA. Pastor Jay Coleman of Journey Church, will be officiating the funeral service. Butch was retired from Kraft Foods of Champaign, IL after 30 years of service and was recently employed by First Student in Central, LA. His passing is mourned by Dr. Windy Dean-Colomb and his two sons, Lance Stowers and Adolphus Stowers, Jr. (Laura), along with a host of family and friends. Interment will be on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 in New United Methodist Church Cemetery in Chester, MD. **Please be advised we will adhere to the safety measures and precautions provided by the state of Louisiana due to COVID-19. Masks are required for those who will be in attendance.** Words of condolences may be expressed at www.fordandjosephfh.com.
Ford and Joseph Funeral Home, 907 N. Market Street, Opelousas, LA 70570, (337) 942-6750, is in charge of arrangements.