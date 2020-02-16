Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Adrain Earl Johnson Jr.. View Sign Service Information Rabenhorst Funeral Home East 11000 Florida Boulevard Baton Rouge , LA 70815 (225)-399-4352 Visitation 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM Rabenhorst Funeral Home East 11000 Florida Boulevard Baton Rouge , LA 70815 View Map Visitation 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM Rabenhorst Funeral Home East 11000 Florida Boulevard Baton Rouge , LA 70815 View Map Service 11:00 AM Rabenhorst Funeral Home East 11000 Florida Boulevard Baton Rouge , LA 70815 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Adrain Earl Johnson, Jr., 91, passed away on February 15, 2020, at Carpenter House Hospice in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Adrain was born on December 17, 1928, in Port Arthur, Texas. He was the son of Adrain Earl Johnson, Sr. and Ella Minnie Hinkie Johnson. He was the husband of Elizabeth "Betty" Bertha Stirling, whom he married on June 10, 1949. Adrain moved to Baton Rouge in the summer of 1943, when he was a senior in high school. He met the love of his life, Betty, in the band hall at Baton Rouge High school. He graduated from Baton Rouge High School in May 1944, at age 15. He graduated from LSU with a BS in Chemical Engineering in January 1948. Adrain was a member of Pi Mu Epsilon (national professional honorary mathematical fraternity), Alpha Chi Sigma (national chemical fraternity), Sigma Chi (social fraternity), and a member of the American Institute of Chemical Engineers. Adrain went on to obtain his MS in Chemical Engineering from MIT in 1949, followed by his PHD in Chemical Engineering from the University of Florida in 1958. Adrain worked for Magnolia Petroleum Company in Beaumont, Texas, a subsidiary of Standard Oil Company; Dow Chemical and IBM in Baton Rouge; and Union Carbide in New York City. He served in the US Naval Reserves as a Lieutenant Junior Grade, a Petroleum Engineer Specialist. When IBM sold a computer to the LSU Engineering Department in 1960, Adrain accepted a position as the Assistant Director of the brand new Computer Center and a professorship in the Engineering Department at LSU. The family lived in Wilton, CT from 1962-1968. Some of their fondest memories are from the years in Connecticut, where they made lifelong friends. Wanting to live closer to family in Baton Rouge, Adrain returned to LSU in 1968 as a professor in the Chemical Engineering Department. He took consulting jobs every summer taking the family to Destin, FL, New Jersey, and Washington DC. Adrain retired from LSU in 1990, and then worked as a consultant for Exxon Chemical until retiring for good in 2003 at age 75. Adrain was an avid LSU football fan, attending all the LSU home games. He introduced his grandchildren to his passion for LSU, and all three graduated from LSU. Adrain loved music, playing the clarinet in the high school band, LSU Tiger Band, and Baton Rouge Concert Band. He was an avid reader, always wanting to learn new things. He could fix anything: cars, washing machines, lawnmowers, anything that broke. Other passions include playing tennis, spending time with his grandchildren, and taking the family on vacations. Adrain and Betty travelled the world after his retirement, going to China, England, France, Germany, Alaska, Hawaii, and all over the continental United States. Adrain is survived by his three daughters Lynn Burke, Anne Hymel, and Pamela Mettley (Joseph) of Estero, Florida; grandchildren William W. Burke, IV (Emma), Ryan Hymel of Los Angeles, CA, and Aimee Hymel of Lafayette, La; and great-grandchildren William W. Burke, V and Henry Burke. He was preceded in death by his wife, "Betty" and his parents. Visitation will be held from 5:00 to 8 pm February 18 and from 9:00-11 am on Wednesday, February 19, with services at 11:00 am at Rabenhorst East on Florida Blvd. Burial will follow in Roselawn Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Bill Burke, Ryan Hymel, Aimee Hymel, Joe Mettley, Harry Moore, and John Barrett. Donations may be made to the or St Joseph's Hospice Foundation. 