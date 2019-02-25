Adrian B. Cordes, age 87, a resident of Baton Rouge, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 23, 2019. A consummate gentleman and devout Catholic., Adrian was a genuine and humble man who lived a life of service to his family and God. The son of the late Albert and Marion Cordes, Adrian was a loving husband to Elvire Raymond for almost 62 years, and a wonderful father to six children: the late Charlene Cordes, Michelle Cordes, Dianne (Daniel) Harper, Peter (Shelley) Cordes, the late Denise Saladino, and Timothy (Jennifer) Cordes. He was also blessed with 9 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. Adrian was preceded in death by two sisters and a brother. A native of New Orleans and proud graduate of Jesuit High School and Loyola University, Adrian was a veteran of the Korean War before becoming a Registered Electrical Engineer at Louisiana Power and Light. After his retirement, Adrian spent many years in selfless, volunteer services: he rocked babies in the NICU, tutored children at St. Rita's School in Harahan, and raised awareness for cancer with the National Ovarian Cancer Coalition and Cancer Services of Greater New Orleans. Adrian's family wishes to extend our sincerest gratitude to St. Joseph's Hospice for the care and comfort they provided in his last days. Visitation will take place at Resthaven Funeral Home, 11817 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA on Thursday, February 28, 2019 from 10:00 am until funeral services at 11:00am. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Cancer Services of Baton Rouge or St. Joseph Hospice Foundation in Adrian's name. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 25 to Feb. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary