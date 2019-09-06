Guest Book View Sign Service Information Greenoaks Funeral Home 9595 Florida Blvd Baton Rouge , LA 70815 (225)-925-5331 Visitation 5:00 PM - 9:00 PM Greenoaks Funeral Home 9595 Florida Blvd Baton Rouge , LA 70815 View Map Visitation 9:30 AM - 11:00 AM St. Alphonsus Catholic Church Greenwell Springs Road Greenwell Springs , LA View Map Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM St. Alphonsus Catholic Church Greenwell Springs Road Greenwell Springs , LA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Born May 29, 1928 in Natchez, MS to Adrian E. Kaiser, Sr. and Sarah Zumbro Kaiser, died peacefully at home September 3, 2019. The family moved to Baton Rouge in the summer of 1944, where he completed high school at Catholic High in 1945. He then began his own refrigeration service company, Ajax Service Co. In 1947 he joined his father to help run and operate Acme Refrigeration of Baton Rouge, Inc. eventually becoming its President. His dad died in 1969 and Adrian, Jr. continued to run and operate Acme along with his younger brother, John L. Kaiser, Sr. Together they grew the company to 12 branches across Louisiana with a corporate office & distribution center in Baton Rouge. He retired at the age of 83 but continued to regularly visit the office for four more years until his poor eyesight forced him to stop driving. He was proud to turn over the operations of the business to his children and nephew, John, Jr. (Jay) but continued to ask about the latest developments as recent as last week. He was involved with establishing St. Thomas More Catholic Church Parish in Sherwood Forest, walking the neighborhoods to ask for donations to build the church. He was an active outdoors person, loved to work in his garden or piddle in the barn, always repairing something. He was active in the Tucumcari Mardi Gras ball court, serving as its King before retiring. He and his wife, Minna, attended the balls for many years, then began to enjoy traveling with an occasional visit to the casinos. He helped anyone that asked for it however he could and never expecting anything in return. He will be greatly missed by all. He is survived by his four children and their spouses, Susan & Franklin Treigle, Adrian E., III (Manny) & Lana, Charles D. Visitation at Greenoaks Funeral Home, 9595 Florida Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA 7015, Sunday September 8, 2019 5-9pm and at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church, Greenwell Springs Road, Greenwell Springs, LA, Monday September 9, 2019 9:30 until Mass of Christian burial at 11:00am. Pallbearers will be his grandsons. Burial will follow at Greenoaks Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to Hospice of Baton Rouge or a charity of your favorite choice. Special thanks to his two primary sitters the last five months, Lavada and Kizzy. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Sept. 6 to Sept. 9, 2019 