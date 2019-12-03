Adrian James "A.J." Owens Jr. passed away Saturday, November 23, 2019 at the La. War Veterans Home in Jackson, La. He was 80 years old. He was born to Adrian James and Martha Bergeron Owens. After high school in Jeanerette, La., he enlisted in the U.S. Navy where he was stationed in San Diego, California. After the Navy he moved to Baton Rouge where he worked and lived most of his adult life. After retiring he moved to Fordoche, La. to be near his family. A.J. was an avid reader who enjoyed visiting with his family and his friends. A.J. is survived by his sisters Linn Andre and Jonita Teer, brother-in-law Marvin Andre and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and sisters Pat Courtney and Adrienne Pizzolato. The family would like to thank the staff of the La. War Veterans Home for their care and the resident veterans who provided a touching prayer and final salute as A.J. departed the home. At A.J.'s request, his body has been donated to the LSU Bureau of Anatomical Services.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019