Adrian Orlando Cato entered into eternal rest on July 5, 2019 at the age of 47. He was employed by the Country Club of Louisiana. Survived by one son Marquis Cato and one daughter Kennedy Cato, one grandchild Mason Cato, Mother, Precious Cato, Father Charles Cato, Sister Charrie Cato, Grandfather Clifton LeBeau, Aunt, Charlene Brady and fiancée Karisha Quiett. Visitation Monday July 15, 2019 9 a.m. until religious services at 11 a.m. at Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, 185 Eddie Robinson Sr. Drive, Baton Rouge, LA 70802.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 11 to July 15, 2019