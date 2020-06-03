Adrian Rementro Reed
1962 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Adrian's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Adrian Rementro Reed, age 58, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana transition on Friday, May 8, 2020 at the Baton Rouge General Hospital. He was born in Woodville, Mississippi on February 7, 1962 to Dorothy Mae Johnson and Jessie Theodore Philips. Adrian moved to California, graduated from Crenshaw High School, and attended Berkley University in Oak Land, California. After conferring with his great great uncle LTC Harry Wallace Johnson Sr., he enlisted in the U.S. Army, completed basic training at FT. Knox Kentucky and served in Germany. Upon completing his time in Germany, he moved to Washington D.C., worked at Walter Reed Hospital, and served on the ward for Generals. While there he also became a photographer for the Mayor and worked with the Council on Aging under the guidance of Mr. Robert Bob King. Adrian relocated to Baton Rouge to be near his mentor. LTC Harry W. Johnson Sr. and late cousin Patricia J. Johnson Whitener. His greatest joy was Playing Golf, Taking Pictures, and spending time with his family. He became a photographer for Mr. Henry Turner a recording musician. There Will be a grave side service on June 6, 2020 at the Cedar Rest No2 Cemetery in Woodville, Mississippi 39669. His ashes will be laid to rest by his great grandmother, Mrs. Anna Craig Johnson. Thanks to Winnfield Funeral Home for the cremation. Rev. Reginald Jackson Officiating. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Baton Rouge Health Care Workers.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Jun. 3 to Jun. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Winnfield Funeral Home - Baton Rouge - Baton Rouge
7221 Plank Rd
Baton Rouge, LA 70811
(225) 357-2675
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved