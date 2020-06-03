Adrian Rementro Reed, age 58, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana transition on Friday, May 8, 2020 at the Baton Rouge General Hospital. He was born in Woodville, Mississippi on February 7, 1962 to Dorothy Mae Johnson and Jessie Theodore Philips. Adrian moved to California, graduated from Crenshaw High School, and attended Berkley University in Oak Land, California. After conferring with his great great uncle LTC Harry Wallace Johnson Sr., he enlisted in the U.S. Army, completed basic training at FT. Knox Kentucky and served in Germany. Upon completing his time in Germany, he moved to Washington D.C., worked at Walter Reed Hospital, and served on the ward for Generals. While there he also became a photographer for the Mayor and worked with the Council on Aging under the guidance of Mr. Robert Bob King. Adrian relocated to Baton Rouge to be near his mentor. LTC Harry W. Johnson Sr. and late cousin Patricia J. Johnson Whitener. His greatest joy was Playing Golf, Taking Pictures, and spending time with his family. He became a photographer for Mr. Henry Turner a recording musician. There Will be a grave side service on June 6, 2020 at the Cedar Rest No2 Cemetery in Woodville, Mississippi 39669. His ashes will be laid to rest by his great grandmother, Mrs. Anna Craig Johnson. Thanks to Winnfield Funeral Home for the cremation. Rev. Reginald Jackson Officiating. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Baton Rouge Health Care Workers.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store