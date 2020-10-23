Adrienne Marie Gunther, a native of Jennings, LA and a resident of Baton Rouge, LA, succumbed to ALS at her home on October 22, 2020, at the age of 65. She is survived by her husband of 40 years, six children, three sons-in-law and 4 grandchildren. She is also survived by her 5 siblings, and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her infant daughter, Maria Rose; and by her parents, Douglas Joseph and Jeannette Miller. She was a devout Catholic and member of Our Lady of Mercy Parish. She was a loving wife and mother with a memorable smile. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, October 26, 2020, at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church, 445 Marquette Ave., at 10:00 am. Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in her memory to Compassionate Care ALS (CCALS) by visiting their website at ccals.org/donate
, or to Hospice of Baton Rouge at hospicebr.org/giving.