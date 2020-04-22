Adrienne Marie Johnson Robertson, born January 11, 1958 in New Orleans, LA to the union of the late Jimmie Bradford Johnson Sr. and Delores Joan Alexander, passed away on April 20, 2020. She grew up in Port Allen, LA and graduated from Port Allen High School. Adrienne also graduated from Louisiana State University (LSU) in Accounting and Interdisciplinary Studies in Baton Rouge, LA. As a young woman she met and married Clyde Robertson, Sr., and from that union they had two sons, Joshua and Wilson "Danny" Robertson. Adrienne was a dedicated wife, mother, and Christian woman who always put the welfare of her family first. She worked professionally in Bank Services and Accounting. She leaves to cherish her memory two sons, Joshua David Robertson of Gretna, LA and Wilson "Danny" Robertson of Port Allen, LA; five sisters, Julia (Ernest) Battle of San Antonio, Texas, Cynthia Johnson of Los Angeles, CA, Mary (Craig) Gordon and Mable (Darrell) Moore both of Baton Rouge, LA and Greta Johnson of Port Allen, LA; three brothers, Willie Johnson of Gretna, LA, Stephen (Lisa) Johnson of Baton Rouge, LA and Michael Johnson of Port Allen, LA; a very close Aunt, Mrs. Estella (George) Albert of Albany, GA and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Adrienne was preceded in death by her parents, Delores and Jimmie Johnson Sr., grandparents, John Alexander Sr. and Mabel Woods Alexander; grandparents, Gertrude and Willie Johnson and her brother Jimmie Johnson Jr. Funeral Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.
Would you like to Send Flowers?
Published in The Advocate from Apr. 22 to Apr. 24, 2020.