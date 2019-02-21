Aerial Edward

Obituary
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Aerial Edward.

Aerial Edward, resident of Ventress and native of Plaquemine passed away Thursday February 14, 2019 at Pointe Coupee General Hospital at the age of 25. Visiting Saturday February 23, 2019 9:00am until religious service at 11:00am at Zion Travelers Baptist Church, New Roads, La. Professional Services entrusted to A Wesley Funeral Home of Maringouin.
Funeral Home
A. Wesley's Funeral Home
10810 Ventress Dr
Maringouin, LA 70757
(225) 625-2383
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.