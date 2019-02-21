Aerial Edward, resident of Ventress and native of Plaquemine passed away Thursday February 14, 2019 at Pointe Coupee General Hospital at the age of 25. Visiting Saturday February 23, 2019 9:00am until religious service at 11:00am at Zion Travelers Baptist Church, New Roads, La. Professional Services entrusted to A Wesley Funeral Home of Maringouin.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2019